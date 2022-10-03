Jonathan Majors in Negotiations to Portray Dennis Rodman in Film ’48 Hours in Las Vegas’

Lionsgate is producing a movie titled 48 Hours in Vegas that will recall a 48-hour period that Dennis Rodman spent in Las Vegas while playing in the NBA Finals in 1998.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Majors is in talks to possibly take on the role of the former Chicago Bulls basketball player.

The movie is based on a screenplay written by Jordan VanDina. It is based on the adventures of the controversial NBA champion while hanging out with his assistant general manager while the Bulls were chasing down a third straight championship with teammate Michael Jordan.

Deadline reported that Lionsgate won the exclusive rights in an auction that took place last August. Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood are on board as producers of 48 Hours in Vegas. Ari Lubet, Will Allegra, and Rodman are the executive producers of the upcoming production. Aaron Edmonds and Erin Jones-Wesley will be overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

The actor in talks to play “The Worm,” as Rodman was affectionately called during his basketball playing days, Majors, has an impressive résumé. He will be appearing as a U.S. Navy fighter pilot named Jesse Brown this holiday season in Black Label Media’s war movie, Devotion. He will appear in Peyton Reed’s next film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, portraying the character Kang The Conqueror. That film will hit theaters on Feb. 17, 2023. On Mach 3, 2023, Majors will be co-starring with Michael B. Jordan as he will be an opponent of Apollo Creed in the next installment of that movie series, Creed III.

Majors also starred and served as the executive producer of a project he produced under his Tall Street Productions company. He is playing the role of a Black amateur bodybuilder. He is keeping busy by heading into production on The Man In My Basement later this year, a film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. He is also doing this production through his Tall Street Productions. Protagonist Pictures is financing the film.