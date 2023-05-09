Jonathan Majors Attorney Believes Actor Is Target of Racist Witch-Hunt

Jonathan Majors saw no luck in his domestic violence case after appearing in court via Zoom on May 9, and his attorney thinks racism is at play.

The “Creed III” star appeared in a lower Manhattan court on Tuesday morning via Zoom regarding the status of his ongoing assault case stemming from his March 24 arrest, Variety reports. However, no resolution was found and the actor was ordered to appear in court again on June 13 where a decision is expected to be made regarding a motion filed by his legal team.

If Majors doesn’t appear in court, a warrant can be issued for his arrest within 48 hours.

“I obviously don’t want that to happen, so just stay in touch with your attorney,” Judge Rachel S. Pauley told Majors.

But after the court appearance that produced no results in Majors’ favor, his attorney Priya Chaudhry is more convinced that District Attornies are working in favor of the alleged victim, who is white, TMZ reports. Chaudry notes the “irrefutable evidence” that would exonerate Majors was handed over to the DA who reportedly showed no interest.

“We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed,” Chaudry wrote.

“We did this with the explicit promise from the DA that they would not ‘fix’ their case and change it as we proved the woman is lying.”

In a statement, Chaudry described Majors as a “Black man weighing 200 lbs,” who’s current criminal case highlights the “racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system.”

She also called out the alleged victim who she claims is not being consistent with her account of the incident.

“Now, we have obtained even more video evidence of his innocence, but we are hesitant to share it, for fear the DA will tip the woman off to change her story again,” she added.

Chaudhry insists Majors “is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows” and suggests the alleged victim was having “an emotional crisis.”

Majors’ legal team remains adamant about having evidence that proves the alleged victim is lying about the night in question and Majors is being falsely accused. According to Chaudry, DAs are altering their approach to the case to match with the alleged victim’s constantly changing version of events.

She now believes the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star is the target of a “witch-hunt” that is “saturated with explicit and implicit bias.”

“When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors’ face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn’t break his finger,” Chaudry claims.

“None of the white officers present investigated the assault of Mr. Majors. Worse, the District Attorney has not indicated any intention to pursue charges against the woman, or even investigate the truth.”

Majors was arrested on March 25 in Manhattan following a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. The unidentified victim told officers Majors assaulted her and she was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck.”

Days after the incident, Majors was charged with several counts of assault in the third degree including three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

His legal team has since provided text messages showing the alleged victim proving Major’s innocence. However, on April 27 the victim was granted a restraining order and Majors charges remain active.

