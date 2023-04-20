Tiffany Haddish is Seemingly Defending Jonathan Majors

Tiffany Haddish has landed herself back in hot water for a tweet and delete that seemingly defended Jonathan Majors after his domestic violence arrest.

On Thursday, Haddish became a trending topic after responding to a recent LA Times article that brought attention to new allegations about Majors’ accuser.

“Jonathan Majors’ accuser appears unhurt, clubbing in video – Los Angeles Times,” the since-deleted tweet read.

The Girls Trip star might’ve read the room and quickly deleted the tweet after facing criticism. But it was up long enough for many to capture screenshots used to drag the comedian.

“Nah, my good sis. You said what you said. Stand in it. @TiffanyHaddish,” one person tweeted.

“She should have disappeared after participating in that paedophilic ‘comedy’ skit,” another user wrote.

“Tiffany Haddish is a mess,” another person quipped.

“Let’s not forget she and her friends bullied a Black woman doctor into a suicide attempt because she was trying to give them factual information about COVID.”

However, some attempted to defend Haddish by reminding the critics about the contents of the LA Times article.

“The LA Times published that article a few hours ago saying surveillance footage showed his accuser dancing & not having any cuts after the incident but… 🤷🏽‍♀️,” one person explained.

The LA Times article shared the details of a recent court filing where Majors attorney Priya Chaudhry alleges that after “attacking” her client and allegedly tearing his clothes between midnight and 1 a.m. on March 25, the accuser “went clubbing, got drunk, sent Mr. Majors angry text messages accusing him of infidelity, sent a suicide note to Mr. Majors, took a bunch of sleeping pills, and then, eleven hours later, was found alone in a locked bedroom, unconscious on the floor of a closet, with a cut behind her ear and a broken finger.”

“We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false,” Chaudhry said. “We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

While Majors’ works to prove his innocence, he has lost representation from his management team, was removed from attending the Met Gala by Valentino, and could lose his role within the Marvel Universe depending on the turnout of the case.

At least he has the support of Tiffany Haddish.

