Jonathan Majors Reveals Text Messages From Alleged Assault Victim Admitting Fault

Jonathan Majors isn’t going down without a fight amid his recent arrest for misdemeanor charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment against his girlfriend.

The Creed III star released text messages to prove his innocence in a domestic dispute with his partner, TMZ reports. According to his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, the alleged victim sent text messages to Majors hours after his arrest on Saturday, “admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him.”

In the texts, the alleged victim appears to take the blame for the domestic dispute and says she doesn’t want to press charges against the Marvel star.

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this,” she wrote. “They assured me that you won’t be charged.

“They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight,” she continued. “I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position.

“Will make sure nothing happens about this,” one message read. “I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.”

She also told the actor, “I love you,” and after hours of getting no responses from Majors, she assures him she told police the fight between them “was not an attack.” She also claimed she would do everything possible to help Majors avoid legal issues.

“I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can on my end,” she wrote.

The domestic dispute started after the woman allegedly saw another woman texting Majors’ phone. Chaudry is confident the criminal charges will be dropped soon after she produces more evidence proving his innocence.

“This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations,” Chaudhry said.