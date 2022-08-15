Jordan Brand and Howard University Agree on 20-Year Partnership

One of the most prestigious HBCUs has connected with one of the world’s most recognizable brands.

Nike‘s Jordan Brand is collaborating with Howard University. The 20-year alliance that will develop academic and athletic opportunities that will help elevate the best in the Black community.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it,” Craig Williams, Jordan Brand president, said in a written statement.

On August 27, Howard University’s athletic department will reveal the first Jumpman uniforms.

With the partnership. the Jordan Brand intends to help “unlock new opportunities”for Howard’s students. The partnership will also assist with recruitment efforts that will “simultaneously elevate athletic and academic experiences.”

“We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past. Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together,” said Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard University President.

The collaboration falls in line with the commitment from NBA legend Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand’s $100M commitment to the Black Community that aims to help promote the work of various organizations fighting to create systemic change.

This announcement comes a little more than a month after Disney unveiled the “Disney Storytellers Fund” that will champion the next generation of Black storytellers at Howard University.

Sean” Diddy” Combs announced that he will be donating $1 million to his alma mater and Jackson State University. He made the surprising pledge before he walked off stage with his BET Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards in June.