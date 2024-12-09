Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jordan Chiles Passes The Torch With Bath & Body Works Ahead Of Return To UCLA In true fashion for the Olympian, Chiles joined fellow gold medalists for Bath & Body Works' Candle Torch Run on Dec. 5.







On the even of her return to UCLA for the new gymnastics season, Olympian Jordan Chiles has hit gold in her partnership with Bath & Body Works.

The gold medalist recently took part in Bath & Body Works’ seventh annual Candle Day celebration, joining fellow gold medalists and power couple Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall for the inaugural Candle Torch Run on Dec. 5.

The 4-mile journey ran through Manhattan, and worked as a nod to the Olympics’ torch lighting. At the end, the athletes lit up the three wicks of a larger-than-life candle from Bath & Body works.

“This year, we’re excited to engage customers in new and exciting ways with our very first Candle Fest, a spectacular Candle Torch Run featuring superstar athletes and a giant candle countdown clock to make this year more memorable than ever,” said Bath & Body Works’ Chief Customer Officer Maurice Cooper in a press release. “Candle Day is one of our customers’ favorite events of the year, and we’re inviting fans nationwide to share their own Candle Day traditions and join in the countdown excitement on social media.”

As for Chiles, the two-time Olympian has become a fan favorite for her Beyoncé-inspired floor routine and solid gold team performance at this summer’s Paris games.

“Bath & Body Works has been with me ever since I was little,” Chiles told US Weekly. “It was something that, walking into the house, I always knew my mom had a candle on. Especially because her favorite scent was Limoncello.”

Chiles secured a spot on Team USA in 2020 to compete in Rio de Janiero. While she continues adjusting to fame, the 23-year-old has also become a vocal advocate for entrepreneurship, financial empowerment, and racial equity.

As Chiles inks more brands deals while looking past her bronze medaling controversy, she remains committed to winning more competitions at UCLA. The 2025 season starts on January 11.



