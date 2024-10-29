Jordan Brand Drops Women’s Sneakers, Jordan Heir Series

Nike’s Jordan Brand has introduced a new series of women’s sneakers that were inspired, in part, by two of the brand’s premier college athletes, Kiki Rice and Kiyomi McMiller.

The Jordan Heir Series has been unveiled after getting the necessary feedback and input from Jordan Brand athletes like Rice (UCLA guard who was the first Jordan Brand NIL signee) and McMiller (first Jordan Brand high school NIL signee, currently playing at Rutgers University).

Jordan Brand has officially unveiled the Jordan Heir Series, the brand’s new basketball shoe for women 👸 pic.twitter.com/npZvo64fCc — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 28, 2024

“Understanding that the Heir Series is specifically designed from my insights as well as other women athletes on the roster is really representative of the change that’s going on right now in women’s basketball,” says Rice. “Being able to contribute to the design and feel of this shoe is something I don’t take for granted. I love the aesthetic and think the color blocking lends itself to be a great vehicle for storytelling and advancing the women’s game and basketball overall.”

Jordan Brand took advice from many of the 15 women athletes in the Jordan Brand Family to produce what became the Heir Series. The series is the brand’s lowest shoe in the basketball lineup of sneakers. The design was created to enable the kind of running and cutting that women basketball players of today have become accustomed to, and it ranks as the top priority for a growing number of those who play on the court.

“We’re currently witnessing a pivotal and transformative era for sports, especially women’s sports,” says Rhyne Howard, a Jordan Brand athlete and Atlanta Dream guard. “This shoe allows us to leverage our understanding of how women play to create products that can benefit all athletes and push the entire sports landscape forward.”

The Jordan Brand Heir Series can be purchased globally at jordan.com and select retail locations.

RELATED CONTENT: Jordan Brand Exec Tapped As President Of Business Operations For Detroit Pistons