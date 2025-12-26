Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Jordyn Woods And NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Announce Engagement On Christmas Day The longtime couple shared photos from a festive rooftop proposal in New York City, marking a new chapter in their relationship that began nearly five years ago.







Jordyn Woods and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns revealed on Christmas Day that they are engaged, sharing images from the holiday proposal with fans on social media.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Dec. 25, posting a series of photos from the moment Towns proposed. The caption playfully read, “Marry Christmas,” signaling both the season and the milestone in their relationship.

Towns, 30, dropped to one knee and presented Woods, 28, with a large emerald-cut diamond ring. In the photos, Woods appeared emotional as she accepted the proposal, smiling broadly as the pair embraced.

The engagement took place on the rooftop of Overstory, a well-known New York City venue offering panoramic views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline. Several images show the couple hugging, kissing, and celebrating together following Woods’ response.

Woods was dressed for the winter setting in a white shearling coat layered over a cream-colored gown. Towns opted for a refined outfit as well, wearing a brown suede jacket over a collared shirt and striped tie, paired with black trousers.

Family members were present for the proposal and joined the couple afterward for photos. Woods’ younger sister, Jodie Woods, shared her excitement on Instagram Stories, calling the night “the most beautiful evening.”

Following the proposal, Woods and Towns celebrated privately with bottles of wine, continuing the festivities after a day that had already carried significance for the NBA star.

Earlier on Christmas Day, Towns played a key role in the Knicks’ 126–124 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. The performance came just two nights after an emotional loss against his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The win helped reinforce New York’s standing as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Towns finished the game with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

As previously reported, Woods and Towns began dating in 2020 after meeting through mutual friends. Before publicly confirming their relationship, the pair was rumored to be romantically linked in 2019.

Now engaged, the couple’s holiday announcement marks a significant evolution from friendship to marriage plans, shared with fans during one of the most celebrated times of the year.

