Jordyn Woods Scores Major Amazon Deal To Launch Official NBA Merchandise Line

Jordyn Woods has announced on social media that she is now selling NBA merchandise on Amazon.

Woods, who is currently dating New York Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns, is selling various sports items from NBA teams on the marketplace website. She announced to her fans that she has partnered with Amazon through its influencer program.

Several items listed include hoodies, t-shirts, and tank tops with insignia from various NBA teams (New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, etc.). NBA merchandise ranges from $19.99 tank tops to $49.99 hoodies.

The entrepreneur recently celebrated her beau’s 30th birthday with a surprise party. One of the gifts she presented to him had great sentimental value: a vehicle that resembled the car his mother drove when he was much younger, according to ESPN. The vehicle was a black 1990s Isuzu Trooper.

Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Towns, died in April 2020 from COVID-19.

In a social media post, Woods explained why she got the vehicle, had it repaired, and then gave it to him.

“During the summer, Karl asked me if I could drive any car for a day, which one would it be. I answered, and his response was, ‘I wouldn’t pick anything crazy, I just really loved my mom’s car she had when I was a kid.’

“So I went on a mission these past months to find the car, shipped it across the country, got it fixed up, and was able to surprise him with it today for his 30th!”

People reported that the two have been dating since September 2020 after being friends for several years.

