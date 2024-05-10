Knicks Player Josh Hart Tells Former Pacer Reggie Miller That Fans Were Flagrantly Dissing Him

Knick fans have not forgotten the turmoil that former Indiana Pacers Reggie Miller used to impose on the New York Knicks when they were rivals in the 1990s, which is why the New York faithful started chanting, “F**k you, Reggie.” But, just in case Miller didn’t hear it, Knicks player, Josh Hart walked up to the scorer’s table to tell him.

According to CBS Sports, as the Knick-Pacers game was winding down, the fans at Madison Square Garden turned their ire at Knick-killer Miller, who was a commentator for the game for TNT. As Hart’s teammate, Donte DiVincenzo, was at the free-throw line, Hart took the opportunity to make sure that Miller knew what was going on. Or, presumably, he went to rub it in that they were cursing him out when they chanted, “F**k you, Reggie.”

WARNING: *Adult language*

With a smile on his face, as he was being told, Miller seemingly acknowledged the obvious discontent being hurled towards him. Hart said, “I don’t know if you heard, but I think they’re saying, ‘f**k you.”

Josh Hart let Reggie Miller know what #Knicks fans were chanting on the broadcast 😂 pic.twitter.com/wI2FlMGabR — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 9, 2024

For some who may not know Miller’s history with the Knicks, he had a famed career of causing heartbreak for New York Knicks fans during the 1990s. But during one of the hotly contested playoff series in Knick history, the Pacers pulled out an improbable victory. It wasn’t that the Pacers won; it was how they won.

Miller went hot, scoring an unbelievable eight points in just 8.9 seconds to beat the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in 1995—at Madison Square Garden! Fans may or may not have known that the game took place almost 30 years ago, on May 7, 1995. The Pacers went on to destroy the Knicks’ championship goals, winning the series in seven games.