Joy Reid Steps Into Her Next Chapter With New Podcast 'The Joy Reid Show' The podcast will feature episodes three times a week.







Veteran journalist and political analyst Joy-Ann (Joy) Reid is stepping into the podcast space with her new multimedia venture, The Joy Reid Show.

Launching June 9, Reid will release episodes three times a week across YouTube and all major podcast platforms. Produced by Image Lab Media Group, the show promises Reid’s signature political commentary in a format that blends reporting, interviews, and audience engagement.

Set in a custom-designed basement style in Washington, D.C., the podcast will feature episodes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with each show focusing on different themes.

Monday and Wednesday installments will include Reid’s take on current political and cultural headlines, along with in-depth interviews with public figures. Fridays, which have been dubbed “Freestyle Fridays,” are anticipated to be more interactive, with Reid incorporating live Q&A sessions with viewers and special guests.

The show’s preview episode features Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, a 2025 gubernatorial candidate. The episode will air just ahead of New Jersey’s June 10 primary. Comedian and writer Amber Ruffin will appear in the official debut episode, while Ebrahim Rasool, the former South African ambassador to the U.S., is also slated to join the early lineup.

This pivot to a more personal platform comes after Reid wrapped her run as host of The ReidOut on MSNBC this February. Reid also previously helmed the network’s highest-rated weekend show, AM Joy. Both programs focused on political analysis through the lens of race, culture, and policy.

“This new podcast marks an exciting new chapter – an opportunity to reach broader audiences, build vibrant communities, and lead thoughtful conversations on the issues that matter,” Reid said in a statement.

The Joy Reid Show also plans to incorporate content from Joy’s House, Reid’s Substack community of over 160,000 subscribers, and will revive segments familiar to fans of her previous work, including “Who Won the Week?”

Reids career also includes penning multiple best-selling books, including The Man Who Sold America and Medgar and Myrlie. She is a graduate of Harvard University and co-founder of Image Lab Media Group, which is also producing The Joy Reid Show.

The show is expected to expand to a five-day-a-week format later this year.

