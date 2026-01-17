News by Kandiss Edwards WHEW! Joy Reid Has Had Enough Of Stephen A. Smith’s Shenanigans Reid isn’t the only one tired of Smith and his remarks.







Joy Reid is the latest journalist to criticize Stephen A. Smith over his public remarks that often land outside of the realm of sports. She is also challenging his public disrespect and inclination to react passively toward conservative white people.

Reid addressed Smith’s comments during a 27-minute stripping down of Smith’s character, challenging his analysis of a shooting involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. Smith had described the shooting as legally justified while questioning whether the use of lethal force was necessary.



Furthermore, Reid also questioned Smith’s decision to weigh in on immigration enforcement and policing issues. She stated his commentary extended beyond his professional expertise as a sports analyst.

“From a lawful perspective, I think you might need to stick to sports,” Reid said. “What I’m saying, Stephen, personally, is that you wouldn’t have an education without men like Cleveland Sellers, nor the freedom to be loud and wrong while claiming Jasmine Crockett is loud and wrong, while you’re crying out for people to respect Donald Trump.”

Reid also disputed Smith’s criticism of Black women commentators and rejected his claims about her past television ratings. Reid accused the ESPN commentator of having selective “smoke” for Black people while he encourages the masses to respect Donald Trump even when he is disrespectful.

“You got a lot of smoke for Black folk, but when it comes to Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump, you have no smoke for them. If you’ve been criticizing the right as you’ve been attacking people on the other side, I need to see those clips.”

Reid isn’t the only one tired of Smith and his remarks. Former CNN anchor Don Lemon addressed his grievances on his social media show, The Don Lemon Show. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that Lemon accused Smith of “cozying up to White people” with his interpretation of the Minneapolis shooting of Good.

Lemon said Smith was speaking on immigration and law enforcement matters, “he has no idea about.”

Smith’s social commentary about the shooting continues to circulate across media platforms following Reid’s criticism.

