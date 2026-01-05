Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Takes $61.5 Million LA Mansion Off The Market Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has taken his $61.5 million Beverly Hills mansion off the market while he remains in prison.







As Sean “Diddy” Combs serves a 50-month federal sentence on prostitution-related charges, the embattled music mogul has reportedly taken his $61.5 million Los Angeles mansion off the market.

Property records show the sprawling Beverly Hills estate was taken off the market on Dec. 24, just two months after Combs received a four-year sentence for transporting individuals for prostitution, Realtor.com reports. The mansion is the same property tied to allegations of Combs’ alleged “freak off” parties, which made it a focus of a 2024 Homeland Security raid as part of a sex-trafficking investigation.

The 17,000-square-foot estate sits inside the ultra-exclusive, gated enclave of Holmby Hills, with A-list neighbors reportedly including Kylie Jenner and Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. Built in 1933, the residence features 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and luxury amenities, including a 35-seat theater, library, wine cellar, gym, and indoor sauna.

The original listing made no mention of its scandal-filled ties to Combs or reports that investigators previously searched the property and allegedly recovered weapons, sex toys, drugs, and dozens of bottles of baby oil. The home first hit the market in September 2024, just days before Combs was arrested in New York on sex-trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution-related charges.

He moved to sell the estate, purchased for $39 million in 2014, after Homeland Security agents raided the property in March 2024 as part of their investigation, along with his $48 million Miami residence. There were reports that the raids caused “significant property damage” to the home.

After a highly publicized 2025 trial, Combs was acquitted of the most serious charges but still received a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two prostitution-related counts. He was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine.

Real estate insiders note that, if the mansion ultimately remains off the market, it could be rented as a high-end ‘trophy property,’ with similar estates fetching up to $20,000 per night on Airbnb. Still, experts say the $61.5 million listing may be tough to move given the home’s controversial ties to the case.

“[He] could be asking too much,” said Justin Paperny, a crisis manager for White Collar Advice. “People might not want the affiliation to him.”

RELATED CONTENT: Former ‘Lion King’ Child Star Fatally Stabbed, New Jersey Man Arrested