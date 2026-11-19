photo credit: Hameltion, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons BE The Game by Edwian Stokes Jrue Holiday Turned $5M NBA Salary Into An Engine For Black Business The NBA star and his wife, Lauren, set a new blueprint for athlete-led economic investment.







In July 2020, as the NBA was about to resume its season in the Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida, Jrue Holiday faced a very real personal and financial crossroads. He was with the Pelicans at the time and wasn’t keen on leaving his pregnant wife, two-time Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday, and their daughter during a time of massive public health anxiety and a very real national reckoning on racial injustice. Rather than just walk away or quietly take his remaining paychecks, he made a very bold financial decision. He walked away from the remainder of his 2020 salary — around $5.3 million — and put that money into a vehicle designed to invest in Black businesses and communities.

The idea originated from a candid conversation between the couple as they considered the purpose of returning to the court amid extensive protests after the murder of George Floyd. Holiday described how the plan developed: “We were just kind of sitting in the house, in the bed, thinking about it, and my wife said, ‘I think you should do this, and you should do the rest of your salary,’” ESPN reported. “That’s a great idea. Because we want to make an impact. God has blessed us with so much. We know a couple of things that are important are time and money, and right now, we have both.”

Instead of making a one-time donation to an established charity, the couple launched the JLH Social Impact Fund to direct capital to communities where systemic barriers limited access to credit and venture funding. Collaborating with municipal leaders and local partners in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Compton, and Indianapolis—cities significant to their lives—the Holidays allocated millions to Black-owned small businesses, Black-led nonprofits, and historically Black colleges and universities. Beyond grants, the fund provided recipients with hands-on support, including one-on-one strategic coaching, marketing referrals, and access to peer networking groups that helped enterprises navigate COVID-19 shutdowns, adapt operations, and pursue lasting sustainability. On the Today Show, Lauren Holiday stressed their goal to rebuild businesses and education wherever possible, WTHR reported.

Holiday’s decision exceeds traditional sports philanthropy. During the 2020 pandemic, federal relief programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program often overlooked Black-owned firms because they had limited relationships with major banks, causing many businesses to close permanently. Holiday addressed this gap not as a passive donor, but as an allocator of institutional capital. By structuring the JLH Social Impact Fund with majority-Black ownership criteria, technical assistance, and multi-round grantmaking, Holiday showed how private capital can avoid traditional gatekeepers to support Main Street employers.

The results clearly demonstrate the strength of targeted capital. Testimonials from recipients of the JLH Social Impact Fund grants show that the grants enabled business owners to keep staff on, replace equipment, restock inventory, and grow their businesses during the downturn. In an interview with The SportsRush, Holiday spoke about the long-term commitment. “My wife and I decided to give up the rest of my salary for that year to Black and brown-owned businesses and nonprofits,” Holiday said. “It’s been tough, but really just trying to give an opportunity to other people, just like they gave me an opportunity.”

Holiday’s actions contest conventional views on corporate social responsibility and personal financial activism. His willingness to forgo guaranteed peak earnings, later recognized by the NBA when he was named Social Justice Champion, demonstrates how high-net-worth professionals can turn personal income into long-term community equity.

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