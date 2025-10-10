Politics by Mitti Hicks Federal Judge Blocks Trump From Deploying National Guard Troops In Illinois—That Could Change U.S. District Judge April Perry found that the Trump administration's directive violates the Constitution and would only 'add fuel to the fire that the defendants themselves have started.'







A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying National Guard units in Chicago.

U.S. District Judge April Perry found that the Trump administration’s directive violates the Constitution and would only “add fuel to the fire that the defendants themselves have started.”

According to NBC News, Perry also criticized the Department of Homeland Security for using “unreliable evidence” regarding crimes that the department’s agents have allegedly been facing.

Perry’s ruling comes during a contentious back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“Donald Trump is not a king—and his administration is not above the law. Today, the court confirmed what we all know: there is no credible evidence of a rebellion in the state of Illinois. And no place for the National Guard in the streets of American cities like Chicago,” Pritzker said on X.

Johnson said in a statement, “There is no rebellion in Chicago. There are just good people standing up for what is right.”

The Justice Department has appealed the ruling.

Trump Criticized For Using National Guard To Attack Democratic States, Cities

Trump and his administration have faced scrutiny as Democrats criticize his actions for attacking his political rivals. Trump has repeatedly clashed with Democratic governors and mayors over his plans to deploy National Guard troops nationwide.

His opponents also question his intentions. Many of the cities he has targeted so far have Black mayors.

The administration has already deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., two cities that lean heavily Democratic. Trump has also threatened to deploy forces and federal law enforcement to other cities, including Baltimore and New Orleans.

All four cities have Black mayors.

Last month, a federal judge ruled that the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines in Los Angeles was illegal, according to NBC News.

While the White House says Trump is trying to keep American cities and federal personnel safe, Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act if courts try to stop his priorities. Invoking the act would allow him to use the U.S. military domestically.

The last time that happened was 1992. President George H.W. Bush invoked the act during the Los Angeles riots that erupted following the acquittal of the police officers caught on tape beating Rodney King.

