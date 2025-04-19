Legal by Mary Spiller Judge Denies Diddy’s Request To Delay Sex Trafficking Trial Judge Arun Subramanian told Combs' defense team, 'It is unclear why there isn’t sufficient time to prepare' during his ruling.







Federal Judge Arun Subramanian has denied Sean “Diddy” Combs’ request to delay his sex trafficking trial on April 18. As reported by CNN, the New York judge said there was no reason to give the 55-year-old producer’s attorneys two more months to prepare their defense.

Judge Subramanian affirmed that jury selection for the trial will begin as scheduled next month on May 5.

Judge Subramanian said during the decision, “It is unclear why there isn’t sufficient time to prepare.”

Just earlier this month, two additional charges were added to Combs’ case, prompting his attorneys to request additional time to prepare despite the prosecutors’s pushback on the idea of loving the trial.

Judge Subramanian continued to make several other significant rulings regarding the conduction of Diddy’s trial on Friday.

He decided that the alleged victims of Combs would be allowed to testify at trial under pseudonyms during the course of the case, except for Combs’ former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who is anticipated to testify. Ventura has been at the forefront of Combs’ case.

Judge Subramanian also ruled that much of the evidence about prior sexual assault allegations against Combs that were not formally charged in the indictment would not be allowed to be brought up at trial.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and maintained that he is innocent in the face of five charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. Prosecutors claim that the behavior related to the charges took place over the course of two decades.

As previously reported, prosecutors and many women have accused Combs and others in the industry of coercing several women to engage in sex acts with him against their consent. The incidents in which Combs allegedly subjected these women to sexual violence under the use of drugs were referred to as “Freak Offs.”

Combs reportedly controlled his victims through leveraging financial and career opportunities to them, and utilizing threats of violence if they did not comply.

Authorities investigating the case have alleged that Combs recorded some of the sex acts.

Diddy is currently being held in federal detention in New York City following his arrest last September.

