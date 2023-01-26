Judge Dismisses Former Charlottesville Police Chief’s Racial Discrimination Suit

RaShall Brackney, Charlottesville’s first Black woman police chief, and the person hired to head the department after the deadly Unite the Right rally, saw her $10 million wrongful termination lawsuit dismissed Friday by a federal judge.

The Washington Post reported that Brackney, who claimed that her 2021 termination was an act of discrimination and was because of her efforts to reform the Charlottesville Police Department, was not shocked by U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon’s decision to dismiss her $10 million lawsuit.

The dismissal came just three days after Brackney’s first permanent successor, Michael Kochis, formerly chief in the town of Warrenton, was sworn in during last week’s City Council meeting.

Brackney was hired in the spring of 2018 when predecessor, Alfred S. Thomas Jr., resigned in the wake of an official report blaming him for not acting more assertively during the Unite the Right riot in 2017. Brackney was fired three years later amid accusations that, in trying to impose internal discipline, she acted too assertively.

“It would be disingenuous to say I am disappointed with the Judge’s decision — this is Charlottesville — I would not expect anything less,” Brackney said in a statement, The Post reported. “Our team understands the racial politics of police reform and anti-blackness in the US, and notably, its influences on every institution, including the courts.”