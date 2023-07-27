Judge Greg Mathis Accused Of Threatening LA City Workers With A Gun

Judge Greg Mathis is on the opposite side of the law this time around after he was accused of pulling a gun out on a group of city workers.

An employee with the L.A. Dept. of Water and Power filed a police report on Tuesday, July 25, accusing the famed television judge of threatening workers with a gun, TMZ reports. Both sides gave police different versions of what allegedly went down.

According to the LA city workers, a heated exchange ensued after the workers asked Mathis to move his vehicle. That’s when words were exchanged and Judge Mathis allegedly brandished a firearm while threatening the group.

However, according to Mathis, the workers were blocking his vehicle, preventing him from leaving out of his driveway. One of the city workers allegedly got smart out of the mouth and threatened to run the judge over with his truck if he didn’t move.

It’s an alleged remark that Mathis took as a threat, and responded back with a threat of his own. The Detroit native claims he only made mention of having a gun and didn’t pull it out on the workers.

Both parties were able to de-escalate the heated exchange and go about their day. But the LADWP workers still moved forward with filing a claim with the police.

Authorities are reportedly investigating the brandishing report that was made. Judge Mathis is gearing up for his return to court television after announcing his new show “Mathis Court” earlier this year, Variety reports.

The new show announcement came days after Warner Bros. announced the cancellation of “Judge Mathis” after 24 seasons. Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group added “Mathis Court” to its roster of court series coming this fall.

Along with “Mathis Court,” the network will also air “America’s Court with Judge Ross,” “Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez,” “Justice with Judge Mablean,” “Supreme Justice with Judge Karen,” “The Verdict with Judge Hatchett,” “We the People with Judge Lauren Lake” and “Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams.”

