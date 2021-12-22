R. Kelly Ordered To Sit For Videotaped Deposition By Man Suing Singer For Sleeping With His Wife

After being found guilty of sex trafficking on all charges brought against him in a recent court case, the trials and tribulations of embattled R & B singer R. Kelly continue.

According to Radar Online, in a case that was placed on hold due to his previous trial, Kelly has been ordered to take part in a videotaped deposition while he is in jail. He is accused of breaking up a marriage of a sheriff from Mississippi. The disgraced singer will have to respond to questions under oath over allegations that he was the reason the couple broke up.