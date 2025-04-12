Entertainment by Mary Spiller ‘It’s Done’: Judge Tells Wendy Williams Her Career Is Effectively Over Judge Lisa Sokoloff also condemned Williams and her niece for their statements in the public.







According to TMZ on April 10, Judge Lisa Sokoloff issued a ruling in Wendy Williams’ guardianship case, approving her move out of her current memory care facility. The judge also stated that Williams’ long and influential career is essentially over, while criticizing both Williams and her niece for their conduct in the public eye.

Sokoloff stated that Williams had a “great career” but that it was over and “It’s done.”

She continued to express frustration over Williams’ public comments amid the court proceedings about her ongoing guardianship battles. Sokoloff described instances where Williams and her niece’s statements interfered with the judicial process by leveraging public opinions with their status as famous figures.

Sokoloff warned Williams against “trying to poison the jury pool” with statements in the media and accused her and her niece — Alex Finnie — of leaking information to the news.

TMZ reported that the Judge threatened both of them with sanctions for future infractions.

The news that her career could potentially be over is disappointing for Williams, as she has continuously been vocal about hopefully returning to her previous job — stating, “Going back to work… I have options.”

This is not the first time someone has expressed skepticism about the prospect though.

Williams’ former producer, Suzanne Bass, also said, “Since this diagnosis, that seems impossible. It makes me very sad.”

Despite Judge Sokoloff’s harsh words for Williams, Sokoloff ruled in her favor by permitting her to move out of her current secured memory unit. Williams is now allowed to move into an independent living space, with allowances for visitors and opportunities for Williams to leave the premises as well.

The court additionally ordered new neurological evaluations for Williams to reassess her cognitive capacity to be her own guardian. The results of the test will be integral to determining who will manage her affairs.

