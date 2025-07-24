Diversity, Equality, Inclusion by Sharelle B. McNair Not So Fast: Judge Presses Pause Button On DEI Ban In Mississippi Schools And Universities As of April 2025, the law bans any type of offices, courses, training or programs to be conducted related to DEI or be composed of “divisive topics.”







A federal judge imposed a temporary pause on the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) ban within Mississippi schools and universities due to a restraining order request from education advocates, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate approved the request from a group of plaintiffs, including the Mississippi Association of Educators and Jackson State University, a HBCU, as the group feels the law focuses on the “preferred views” of Mississippi’s state government on students, educators, and families in addition to violating the First and Fourteenth Amendments. “We are fighting to protect the constitutional rights of teachers and students to share ideas and to receive and exchange knowledge,” a statement from the group’s legal representative, ACLU of Mississippi, read.

“We look forward to our day in court.”

As of April 2025, the law bans any offices, courses, training, or programs to be conducted related to DEI or that are composed of “divisive topics.” Educational institutions found in violation are subject to losing state funding. Wingate highlighted why he ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, touching on how the law has already impacted certain institutions such as Jackson State. Faculty members have been barred from discussing gender theory or systemic racism. “Suppressing constitutional speech through vague prohibitions and the specter of financial retribution does not serve the public good — it undermines it,” Wingate wrote in his ruling.

“Institutions have spent the intervening months attempting to interpret and implement the statute, often erring on the side of caution by canceling or defunding programming that arguably falls within its prohibitions. This prolonged period of uncertainty has deepened the chilling effect.”

The good news is that the restraining order will remain in place until Wingate rules on another request from the plaintiffs for a preliminary injunction, which could result in a longer-term order preventing the law from going into full force while matters play out in court. The move is being called a “critical first step” by the ACLU.

According to The Hill, Mississippi is one of roughly 16 states that have passed bills placing limitations on DEI in some shape, way, or form since 2023 as a result of the Supreme Court overturning the affirmative action ruling. The controversial ruling targeted diversity statements, DEI-related courses, or mandatory training within schools and businesses.

One of the headlining events included the Fearless Fund, the first venture capital firm built by Black women, being forced to end its popular grant program for Black-women business owners after being sued by a conservative group with anti-DEI viewpoints.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Administration Investigates George Mason University For Alleged DEI Hiring