The Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Wasn’t ‘Really’ Knocking Boots With Julia Fox

Julia Fox won’t be dishing on her sexual experiences with her ex Kanye West, because according to the socialite, “there, like, wasn’t any.”

The “Uncut Gems” star has a memoir set to release next month that gets candid about her past sexual experiences. But if anyone is expecting any tea on Kanye, they can think again.

Fox dated the rap/fashion mogul for one month during the early part of 2022 and has no inside scoop on what Kanye is like in the bedroom since they had little to no sexual interaction, NY Times reports.

When asked why there are no details on her love life with Kanye in the new book, Fox says, “Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that.”

Kanye dated Fox for a few weeks after meeting at a New Year’s Eve 2021 party and splitting up in February. The pair were dating while Kanye was in the thick of divorcing his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The Yeezy founder seemingly enjoyed parading around in public with Fox and having her serve as his muse at the time by styling the 33-year-old model. The highlight of their intimacy might’ve just been the makeout session they shared in an Interview magazine spread.

Insiders told E! that the rapper wasn’t looking for anything “serious” at the time and was just focused on his businesses. In September 2022, Fox revealed the “red flags” that led to her breaking up with the rapper.

“The unresolved issues that he was dealing with. It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy,” Fox told the Evening Standard.

“I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that.”

She also shut down any notion that her brief romance with Kanye was a publicity stunt.

“That’s such bulls**t. He got my number through a mutual friend, period.”

Kanye has since moved on with his current spouse Bianca Censori. The pair reportedly married in a private ceremony in January but never filed for a marriage certificate.

