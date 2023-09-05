Did Ye And New Wife Act Naughty In Venetian Water Taxi?

Kanye West and his “wife” Bianca Censori have gotten themselves banned for life from a water taxi company in Italy after the rapper indecently exposed himself during a boat ride.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi says Kanye, 46, and Censori, 28, are “no longer welcome” aboard the A-list Venetian boat rental company after the rap/fashion mogul dropped his pants during a ride while his wife laid her head in his lap. The company tells Daily Mail they were “completely unaware” about Kanye’s naughty behavior until the photos filled the press last week.

“On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities,” the company says.

“If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

The company also notes “a third person on board the taxi,” who was with Kanye and his wife and seemingly blocked the captain from seeing what the rapper was up to on the back of the boat.

The ban comes one week after Kanye was photographed and recorded with his bare backside out during a river taxi ride on the Venice canals.

Kanye donned all black and partially shielded his face with a cloth while seated on the back of the vessel. His “wife” was seen sitting near him down below and fixing her leather trench coat after the boat docked and they stepped off the boat with an unidentified female companion, Page Six reports.

Now as a result of the NFSW behavior, authorities are reportedly investigating the couple. Police sources say there were a number of complaints filed against Kanye and Censori saying they went too far.

“There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished,” a police source said.

“The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe.”

The “Stronger” rapper has been stirring up the press with his recent visit to Italy with Censori who has been called out out for her revealing outfits. Kanye wed the Australian architectural designer in a non-legally binding wedding ceremony in January, just two months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

