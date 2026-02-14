Entertainment by Mary Spiller Julius Erving Helps Bring ABA Legacy To Prime Video In ‘Soul Power’ Docuseries The four-part documentary revisits the innovation, star power and cultural impact of the American Basketball Association ahead of its 50th merger anniversary.







Julius Erving’s NBA résumé already includes championships in two leagues, multiple MVP awards and a permanent place among the sport’s all-time greats. Now, the Hall of Famer known worldwide as Dr. J is adding a new title: executive producer. Erving is one of the driving forces behind “Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association,” a four-part documentary series premiering Feb. 12 on Prime Video.

The project, narrated by rapper Common and co-produced by former NBA coach George Karl, revisits the rise and influence of the ABA, the upstart league that merged with the NBA 50 years ago.

The trailer, released this week, features appearances from Erving as well as George Gervin, Charles Barkley, Larry Brown, Rick Barry, Spencer Haywood, Walt Frazier, Chris Mullin and broadcaster Bob Costas. The series explores the ABA’s star players, its rivalry with the NBA and the social and business forces that shaped its legacy.

“Dr. J gave the league credibility,” Costas says in the preview. Gervin adds, “We’re getting ready to show you all, man, what y’all was missing.”

While Erving’s high-flying style remains central to the story, director Kenan Kamwana Holley said the film aims to expand the narrative beyond highlight reels. Holley, who traveled across the country filming at iconic courts such as Rucker Park in Harlem and the Los Angeles site featured in “White Men Can’t Jump,” said younger players consistently traced the ABA’s meaning back to one figure.

“We had young N.B.A. players like Tyrese Haliburton and RJ Barrett send us videos talking about what the A.B.A. means to them, and they all started with Dr. J,” Holley said. “When we asked players about the A.B.A., they all said, ‘Dr. J, Dr. J, Dr. J.’”

Founded in 1967, the ABA introduced innovations that now define modern basketball, including the three-point line and the slam-dunk contest. Erving’s soaring free-throw-line dunk in the league’s final All-Star Game remains one of the sport’s most enduring images. The league also featured a red, white and blue ball and a faster, more open style of play that foreshadowed today’s space-and-pace era.

Holley said earlier portrayals often reduced the ABA to quirky anecdotes about financial instability and colorful personalities. But as he researched, he discovered a competitive league whose teams frequently defeated NBA squads in exhibition play.

“That was pretty incredible,” Holley said. “I’d never heard that before.”

The documentary also examines racial dynamics within professional basketball. At a time when the NBA operated under an informal quota system limiting Black players, the ABA offered broader opportunities and embraced a freer brand of expression.

Erving, who began his professional career with the Virginia Squires, said the league’s players believed they matched up with anyone.

“We knew in our hearts we were as good as the N.B.A. teams,” he said. “Also the A.B.A. lives in the N.B.A. today, no question about it. There’s the 3-point shot … But there’s also the spirit of the A.B.A. game, spreading the court, running the ball, the faster pace of play.”

Reflecting on his early career, Erving recalled signing with the ABA after being offered $500,000 over four years — a life-changing figure for a young player whose parents earned far less combined. “It was a no-brainer,” he said. “What’s a brother to do?”

Though he later won an NBA championship in Philadelphia, Erving remains deeply connected to the league that launched his career. “I’m all A.B.A.,” he said. “Anything associated with the league, I’m there for it.”

With the 50th anniversary of the ABA-NBA merger approaching in 2026, “Soul Power” aims to ensure the league’s imprint on the game — and on basketball culture — is no longer overlooked.

