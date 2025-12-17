June Ambrose Named Global Ambassador And Creative Director Of Naturalizer

June Ambrose quickly bounced back following her exit from Puma, landing a creative director and global ambassador role at Naturalizer.

Dubbed Naturalizer Sport, Ambrose’s latest venture will launch with three capsule collections set for spring 2026, Hypebae reports. Believing that uncomfortable shoes are simply “rude,” the stylist and designer prioritized blending fashion with functionality, perfectly aligning with Naturalizer’s legacy as the first brand to craft shoes specifically for women’s feet in 1927.

“I created a collection that really feels like it’s for the future of how women want to go through the streets and through life,” Ambrose said during a walkthrough of a Naturalizer showroom.

Renowned for decades of fashion innovation, Ambrose aimed to create a shoe line that combined the comfort of a sneaker with the elegance of a stiletto pump.

“When you think about sport and footwear, you think sneaker. I wanted to merge those two worlds with comfort first and fashion second,” she explained. “And I approached developing each shoe and style with a character in mind.”

Together, the duo designed stylish yet practical footwear, including lace-up pointed pumps inspired by classic trainers, chunky slip-on models, and sporty strappy flats.

“I wanted it to be multi-generational, multicultural, and be able to attract a consumer who wanted to dance in her pumps, who wanted her sneakers to feel like a fashion statement, and incorporating mesh and that foam cushion sole and last was very important to me,” Ambrose said.

With the new partnership, Ambrose aims to introduce Naturalizer to a new generation of trendsetters, bridging past and present while ushering in a new era of stylish, women-focused footwear.

“The foundation starts with a good pair of shoes. It could start at the top or the bottom,” she said. “Naturalizer was the first company to create a woman’s last (shoe form). There is intention in the DNA of the brand. They understand that a woman’s foot is not a man’s foot.”

RELATED CONTENT: CREATIVE DIRECTOR JUNE AMBROSE IS LEADING PUMA’S FIRST EVER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CLOTHING COLLECTION