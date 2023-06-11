Business Forecast: What's Your Horoscope Say About Business Matters?

It’s June and we’ve reached the midpoint of the year. It’s a good time to explore the health of your business. Is your budget where it needs to be? Are you on the path to meet your quarterly goals? Have you checked in on your business forecast? Are your projections on track?

These are good questions to reflect on this month, as we transition into the second half of the year. Make space on your calendar to lean in on your business horoscope.

This month take the time to adjust and create a strategy that will support your goals throughout the year. The halfway mark of the year is a good time to assess if your expectations for 2023 are aligned with what your reports and data is telling you. If the math ain’t mathing, create a plan.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, hire support. Taking the time now to assess your goals will prepare you for success for the coming months. Now, let’s get into this business forecast and horoscope for the month of June.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You’re way overdue on launching that new idea. You’ve spent enough months, maybe even years, researching and building a dynamic strategy. Let’s be honest Aries, you are over prepared. The only thing that’s stopping you from moving forward is you!



It’s time to launch, stop holding back.

Taurus (April 20 – May 21)

The next level of your success requires support. It is time to invest in that training program, mentorship or learning course. Taurus, you know what your strengths are and you also know where you can improve. Invest in some training. A few courses will better prepare you for the blessings coming your way.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

Have you thought about hiring someone to help out on that project? You can do it by yourself, but do you really need to? You have the budget to add more members to your team. Do it. Distributing the tasks with others will give you more time to focus on other areas of your life. Don’t use all of your energy working in a silo.

Cancer (June 21 – July 23)

If you’ve been hesitant about going into partnership with another person, don’t be. It’s going to work out in your favor. Be very clear in the contract what your expectations are for each other. Also, be proactive about scheduling check-ins to make sure you all are on the same page. It’ll work out only if you all communicate clearly.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 23)

It’s time to part ways with that project. The bad luck that’s been happening is an indication that this isn’t a good fit for your investment. It might be hard to step away, but it is time to do so. Cut your losses!









Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23)

Don’t be afraid to invest your money, Virgo. You are currently holding on a little, too, tightly to your money. Do you think it is going to blow away? There are opportunities presented to you that are risk-free and still you won’t commit. How are you planning on growing and strengthening your business if you aren’t willing to invest? Lean into what this horoscope is trying to tell you.

Libra ( Sept. 23 – Oct. 23)

Libra, now is a good time to plan to pay off some debt. If you aren’t able to put money towards a balance today, set a plan to have it done by the end of the year. We’re halfway through the year and should already start thinking of 2024. Clearing up debt allows your business to take on additional projects without there being a big financial strain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 22)

Take some time off. You’ve been working hard on this project and it’s starting to feel overwhelming. The break away could help clear your mind and bring new fresh ideas to help the situation. Taking a step back and heeding this horoscope will give you a new perspective.







Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius, you are a visionary and good at coming up with ideas. This is your superpower. Don’t forget that generating ideas and business strategies is your talent. You may have hit a creative block recently. Don’t let that stress you. Spend a little time alone doing things that you love and watch how the ideas start flowing back.







Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20)

Have you picked a mentee yet because It is time for you to start mentoring the talent around you. You’re a great leader however you’re ready to step back and give space to new voices in your business industry. This is your calling.







Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 19)

Make this upcoming project a collaboration with other people in your same business industry. You want to be in community with people Aquarius and not in competition. Working together with people on this business project would strengthen your connection and network.









Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 21)

Pick your battles. Now is not the time to fight against the business plan your partners have in place. Let them take the lead on this strategy and tell them your concerns with the plan. If they are unwilling to understand, don’t argue with them. Some people learn better when they fail.



RELATED CONTENT: Meet the Business Astrologist Who is Helping People Find their Dream Career