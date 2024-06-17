Culture by Mary Spiller Celebrate Juneteenth With The Wild Wild West In Color Rodeo and Agriculture Expo The exposition will highlight the overlooked parts of African-American history in the wild west.









The Wild Wild West in Color Rodeo and Agriculture Expo is set to kick off an exciting Juneteenth celebration. The event will highlight Black people’s often overlooked contributions to the American West and cowboy scene.

The exposition will be held at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta, Georgia. The event, headed by Ronni Frank and Carolyn Carter, will “showcase the enduring legacy of African American cowboys, cowgirls, ranchers, and farmers with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and growth.”

Carter and Frank are two women of color with deep-rooted knowledge of the rodeo community. The pair hopes to use the event to educate minority communities about sustainability, the American West, and urban farming. By partnering with Black Rodeos USA, Frank and Carter cultivated the exposition to have something for everyone to enjoy.

According to the Wild Wild West in Color website, the included exhibits highlight the “often-overlooked stories of Black cowboys, pioneers, and ranchers who played crucial roles in shaping the American frontier.” Participants will be able to look forward to a myriad of vendors offering authentic cuisine and craft products.

The website bolsters, “Attendees will experience a diverse range of exhibits, demonstrations, and educational booths highlighting the technologies and practices shaping the future of agriculture.”

“A variety of vendors will offer authentic cuisine, artisanal crafts, and locally sourced sustainable products, providing a taste of vibrant foods rooted in community agriculture.”

Frank told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “There are many, many things that are taught in the history books, but oftentimes, we just don’t talk about African Americans who were critical to the building of America.” She continued, “I think it’s OK to celebrate those days and that history, especially on a day like Juneteenth.”

Those who purchase a $20 ticket can gain access to a minority farming fund and learn about sustainably growing their food.

The expo will begin at noon, and the awaited rodeo will go from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED CONTENT: The Future Of Juneteenth: Incorporating Juneteenth Into Black Life