Jurnee Smollett’s Ex-Husband Awarded $1M In Divorce Settlement, Now He Wants Her Retirement

Jurnee Smollett’s ex-husband, Josiah Bell, is coming for her retirement funds nearly four years after their divorce.

Smollett and Bell finalized their divorce in 2021. Despite receiving a large settlement, Bell wants more. The musician is asking for half of the Lovecraft Country actress’ 401(k) and Screen Actors Guild pension. The couple married and divorced in California, where community property laws apply to couples who have been together for 10 years or more. Smollett and Bell’s divorce plan administrator has been instructed to transfer half of her retirement to Bell. It is unclear if the actress will appeal.

Smollett, a veteran actress who has worked in the industry since infancy, has been building her 401(k) and SAG pension since before the marriage. California law mandates an equal split of assets acquired during the marriage, but a portion of Smollett’s was accrued before. Smollett’s marriage began in 2010, meaning she had been building her assets for close to 30 years before the relationship. Documents obtained by The Neighborhood Talk reveal the child star currently pays Bell $7,000 in monthly child support and alimony. He also received $1 million as part of the divorce package.

Social media is up in arms over the turn of events. Fans are expressing disdain for Bell’s actions, noting the beloved actress has been working for decades. One X user went so far as to call Bell a “loser.”

Josiah Bell wanting half of Jurnee Smollett’s acting money from when she was a child actress & they’ve been divorced for four years. A loser ! pic.twitter.com/88akYtLyrs — 🥀 (@gorqeousaly) March 5, 2025

Another user posted on X, using the situation to highlight the importance of a prenuptial agreement.

“Protect your assets with a prenuptial agreement or a postnuptial agreement. Without a prenup, family court judges in California follow community property guidelines,” the post read.

Things can go from sugar to shit on a dime. Protect your assets with a prenuptial agreement or a postnuptial agreement. Without a prenup, family court judges in California follow community property guidelines, typically split all marital property 50/50.https://t.co/QPn85Jq5jk pic.twitter.com/INuoCXhhjV — Fly Sistah 🪷 (@Fly_Sistah) March 6, 2025

While Smollett’s personal life is complicated, her acting career is thriving. The veteran actress currently stars in We Grown Now, streaming on Netflix. The film is critically acclaimed and has earned three Spirit Award nominations and a Chicago International Film Festival Award for Best Picture.

