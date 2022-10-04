‘Just Comment On The Acting’: Whoopi Goldberg Responds To Film Critic Who Thought She Was Wearing A Fat Suit

Actress Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t appreciate when film reviewers criticize looks.

Goldberg, who stars in and produced the new Emmett Till biopic film, had just wrapped up a celebratory weekend for the film’s launch during the 60th New York Film Festival, Entertainment Weekly reported. But the 66-year-old co-host returned on Monday morning’s episode of The View to set the record straight about a recent write-up about Till that rubbed her the wrong way.

The writer made reference to Goldberg’s “distracting” fat suit— except that Goldberg, who plays Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan, wasn’t wearing one. The review appears to have been published by The Daily Beast.

“I don’t really care about how you felt about the movie,” Goldberg said on the show. “But you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was me. That was steroids.”

“Remember last year? I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit. It’s OK not be a fan of movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out. Just comment on the acting. And if you have a question, ask somebody. I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

.@WhoopiGoldberg speaks on the importance of her film ‘Till,’ which premiered at New York Film Festival, and she addresses a claim that she wore a fat suit in the film. “You should know that was not a fat suit,” she says. “Just comment on the acting.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/V7ULf3c8Pi — The View (@TheView) October 3, 2022

Fellow panelist Sunny Hostin noted that Goldberg was “very ill.” Back in 2019, Goldberg publicly shared her health challenges, including her battle with pneumonia and missing appearances on The View for several weeks, per Deadline. With grace, Goldberg schools the writer on how to approach getting information for writing film reviews.

“We will hope that she just didn’t know, and now she’ll know the next time you go to talk about somebody, you talk about them as an actor,” Goldberg advised, per EW. “If you’re not sure if that’s them in there, don’t make blanket statements, because it makes you not sound like you know what you’re doing.”

An editor’s note indicates that the review “has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit.”