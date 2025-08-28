News by Kandiss Edwards Justice Cleo E. Powell Makes History In Virginia Judiciary Justice Cleo E. Powell will make history on Jan. 1, 2026, when she takes the helm as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia.







Her colleagues voted unanimously to elect her, making Powell the first Black woman to lead the state’s highest court.

Powell grew up in Brunswick County and has spent much of her career in her home state, breaking barriers. The soon-to-be Chief joined the Supreme Court in 2011 after serving on the Court of Appeals. Also, she served on the Chesterfield Circuit Court and the Chesterfield General District Court. She was re-elected to the high court in 2023. She will succeed Chief Justice S. Bernard Goodwyn, who is stepping down after more than three years in the role.

Her professional path has spanned private practice, corporate law, and public service. Early in her career, she worked as a labor and employment attorney and later served as corporate counsel and director of employee services for an energy company. She also held the role of Senior Assistant Attorney General before taking the bench.

Outside her day-to-day judicial work, Powell has been deeply involved in shaping how Virginia’s courts operate. She chairs the Judicial Performance Evaluation Committee, has served on the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission, and has taught and mentored judges and lawyers through programs at New York University and the Appalachian School of Law.

Chief Justice Goodwyn called her “a dedicated jurist who exemplifies integrity, civility, and professionalism.”

Powell is also known for mentoring young attorneys and encouraging students to consider legal careers. She has been a visible advocate for representation and inclusion in the legal profession. Her steady commitment to uplifting others reflects the values that have guided her career: fairness, service, and opening doors for others.

Her appointment is more than a personal milestone, it is a reminder to future generations that Virginia’s courts belong to everyone.

