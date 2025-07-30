News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Claims He Fell Out With Jeffrey Epstein After He ‘Stole’ Young Women From Mar-A-Lago Spa Despite prior claims of not knowing anything about Epstein’s dealings to putting the blame on former president Barack Obama, critics feel he is constantly speaking on Epstein because “he knows what's coming so he's preparing.”







New revelations are coming up about the relationship between fallen financier Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump as Trump claims he had beef with his former friend after he allegedly lured young women away from the spa at Mar-A-Lago, Politico reported.

The president, who recently claimed he had no dealings with Epstein, told tales of how Epstein took young women workers away with him when he would visit, what he calls “one of the best spas in the world,” at Mar-A-Lago decades ago. “People were taken out of the spa and hired by him. In other words, gone,” Trump told reporters while traveling on Air Force One.

“When I heard about it, I told him, I said, listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it’s a spa or not spa … And he was fine. And not too long after, he did it again. And I said outta here.”

The revelation comes just days after the indicted politician claims he cut off communications with the convicted child sex offender, and following claims that he was made aware that his name was on the alleged list that Attorney General Pam Bondi claims didn’t exist.

One of the reporters inquired if Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most vocal critics, was one of the alleged stolen women, to which Trump said he “thinks so.”

He opted to add that Giuffre, who passed away by suicide in April 2025, “had no complaints about us whatsoever” about her time at the resort. According to NPR, in a 2016 deposition related to a lawsuit against Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, Giuffre admitted to working at Mar-a-Lago in the summer of 2000, when she was only 16 years old.

The troubling case has been a hot topic among politicians and on social media as Maxwell’s name and her role have come up. Several lawmakers – both Democratic and Republican, including some of Trump’s most avid supporters — have called on their leader and his team to release the files from the Department of Justice, and they aren’t backing down.

In late July 2025, the House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena for Maxwell’s deposition.

However, as Trump claims he stepped back from Epstein, whom he labeled as a “creep,” social media users aren’t backing down from the allegations of him somehow being involved and doing nothing to stop the crimes being committed. “Trump just admitted he knew Virginia Giuffre was ‘stolen’ from Mar-a-Lago by Epstein. One of Epstein’s most well-known victims was ‘stolen’ from his own damn spa at Mar-a-Lago. How much more he knew or ignored,” one X user wrote.

Another questioned why the then-businessman had minor girls working as masseuses at the resort.

Despite prior claims of not knowing anything about Epstein’s dealings and putting the blame on former President Barack Obama, critics feel he is constantly speaking on Epstein because “he knows what’s coming, so he’s preparing.”

