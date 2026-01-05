Entertainment by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Justin and Christian Combs To Break Silence In New Zeus Network Docuseries Following Diddy’s Conviction The docuseries is expected to debut on the Zeus Network video-on-demand service later this year.







As Sean “Diddy” Combs begins serving his 50-month federal prison sentence, his sons, Justin and Christian “King” Combs, are turning to the camera to reclaim their family’s narrative. The brothers have partnered with the Zeus Network for a new documentary series slated for a 2026 release, promising an unfiltered look at the fallout from their father’s high-profile legal battles.

The upcoming untitled project follows the Combs family through a tumultuous year. In July 2025, the music mogul was convicted on two prostitution-related charges, followed by an October sentencing that saw him ordered to federal prison.

According to Federal Bureau of Prisons records, the elder Combs is currently scheduled for release on June 4, 2028.

A trailer shared on Instagram by Zeus Network Founder Lemuel Plummer suggests the series will feature Justin, 31, and Christian, 19, as they view and react to footage from their father’s trial.

The teaser indicates the brothers will address the widely publicized raids on Diddy’s properties and respond to the intense public scrutiny that has followed the family for years.

The timing of the series is particularly pointed, as Christian Combs continues to navigate his own legal challenges, including an ongoing lawsuit alleging a 2022 sexual assault aboard a yacht.

While the announcement has sparked debate over the ethics of profiling the family of a convicted felon, Lemuel Plummer was quick to clarify the network’s editorial stance.

“To be clear, this documentary is about allowing Justin and Christian to share their personal story,” Plummer wrote. “We’re not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else. As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences… We’re simply allowing these stories to be told.”

The series marks a significant shift in strategy for the Combs sons, who have largely maintained a low profile since their father’s incarceration began. By choosing Zeus—a platform known for high-drama reality content and raw, personal storytelling—the brothers appear ready to bypass traditional media gatekeepers to speak directly to their audience.

The docuseries is expected to debut on the Zeus Network video-on-demand service later this year.

