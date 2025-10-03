Entertainment by Keka Araújo BREAKING: Judge Sentences Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs To 50 Months In Federal Prison Judge Subramanian emphasized the need for a strong judicial response to protect victims.







Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison, following his July conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, in a dramatic courtroom session that saw the music mogul beg for leniency before a federal judge issued stern remarks about accountability. The magistrate also imposed a $500,000 fine on the disgraced mogul. It is also expected that Diddy’s current 13-month incarceration will count toward time served.

As the court session commenced, Judge Arun Subramanian addressed Combs directly, reviewing the evidence that led to the jury’s guilty verdict.

Combs, who had maintained his innocence throughout the federal racketeering investigation and trial, delivered an emotional address to the court earlier in the day. He called his actions “disgusting, shameful and sick,” and offered an apology to the victims and “all the victims of domestic violence.”

Defense Strategy Criticized

Diddy’s defense’s final effort for mercy involved a high-stakes, eleventh-hour strategy. Combs’ legal team released a documentary-style video that included a montage of clips highlighting the mogul’s extensive charity work and commitment to his family.

The public relations maneuver, paired with a personal letter from Combs, stood in stark contrast to his defense’s prior assertions that he was innocent and unfairly targeted by the government.

Judge Subramanian dismissed the core premise of the defense’s argument, stating that the court “is not assured” that if Combs were released, “these crimes will not be committed again.”

The judge also explicitly rejected the defense’s attempt to characterize the ‘Freak Offs’ and hotel nights as intimate consensual experiences or just a “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll’ story,” adding that he had been present for the harrowing testimony from key witnesses, including Cassie Ventura and “Jane.”

Judge Subramanian’s Statement Before Sentence

Judge Subramanian acknowledged the positive aspects of the defendant’s life, noting that Combs’s “work history, impact on the Black community, and entrepreneurship are celebrated and iconic.”

He specifically mentioned the trauma of Diddy’s father’s early violent death. However, that history could not outweigh the harm caused to the victims.

“A history of good works cannot erase the power and control you had over the women you professed to love dearly,” Judge Subramanian said. “You abused them physically, emotionally and psychologically, and you used that to get your way.”

Judge Subramanian emphasized the need for a strong judicial response to protect victims.

He stated that acts of sexual violence are unfortunately everyday, and “a substantial sentence must be given to send a message to abusers and victims alike that abuse against women is met with real accountability.”

