News by Keka Araújo Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Wife Cerina Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and wife Dr. Cerina Fairfax found dead in Annandale home. Fairfax County police investigate an apparent murder-suicide.







Former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and his wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax, were found dead in their Annandale home early April 16 in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide.

Fairfax County Police responded to the residence following a 911 call from the couple’s teenage son, according to the Washington Post.

“Former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife inside their home and then shot and killed himself,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said during a press conference Thursday. “This has been an ongoing domestic dispute surrounding what seems to be a complicated or messy divorce.”

Investigation Details and Domestic History

According to investigators, the shooting occurred while the couple’s two children, a teenage boy and girl, were inside the home. Chief Davis stated that Fairfax, 47, shot his wife several times in the basement before moving to an upstairs bedroom, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police confirmed that Fairfax had recently been served with legal documents regarding an upcoming court proceeding. While the couple had been married since 2006, Davis noted they were currently separated but still residing in the same household.

Records show a prior police response to the home in January. At that time, Justin Fairfax reported he had been assaulted by his wife; however, responding officers determined no assault had taken place.

Political Legacy and Public Service

A Democrat and former federal prosecutor, Fairfax rose to political prominence in 2013 following a surprisingly strong primary challenge for the state attorney general nomination. He was elected as Virginia’s lieutenant governor in 2017, making history as the state’s second Black person to hold statewide office since Reconstruction, following L. Douglas Wilder.

Fairfax often spoke of his heritage, famously carrying a copy of the 1798 manumission document that freed his ancestor, Simon Fairfax, during his inauguration.

Former Governor Ralph Northam, who served alongside Fairfax, issued a statement Thursday morning. “Pam and I are devastated by this heartbreaking news. I had the privilege of getting to know the Fairfaxes while our families served together,” Northam said.

The Life of Dr. Cerina Fairfax

Dr. Cerina Fairfax was a well-known community figure and the owner of Dr. Fairfax & Associates, a dental practice in the Fairlee area of Fairfax County. A graduate of Duke University and the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry, she had practiced in the region for nearly two decades.

The dental office remained closed Thursday, with a recorded message citing a family emergency.

Fairfax County authorities stated the investigation is ongoing, though they are not currently seeking any other suspects.

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