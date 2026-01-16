Kai Cenat Breaks From Streaming To Pursue Career In Fashion

Kai Cenat, one of the most popular streamers, revealed in December that he was taking a break from streaming but has recently reemerged, expressing that he has entered the world of fashion.

TMZ caught up with the New York-based personality at LAX in Los Angeles and approached him about his latest venture. After Cenat posted a video stating that he was prioritizing his mental health as he pursues his fashion interests, he told the media outlet that he is taking fashion seriously as a beginner, but wants to do it correctly.

He told the cameraman, “It feels fun to just do a new skill. Like, developing fun. Like, I’m actually having a lot of fun right now.”

He did mention that he has actually started making clothes, having made a few hoodies and denim items.

As the next chapter of his burgeoning career began, with the surprise and shock he received after recording his “I Quit” video, many people were unsure what he intended to do in the meantime. But he hit the ground running.

Cenat uploaded a video to his YouTube channel revealing his reason for quitting, as he felt he had to take a step back and reflect on what had happened in his life and the direction he wanted to go in.

“I feel like sometimes people need to self-reflect and take a step back from the broad perspective of what their life has been. I believe that there is more to this world than is much greater than myself. The energy and passion to do more and create are within me.

“That is why I quit.”

In the 23-minute video he posted on Jan. 13, he narrates his thoughts and goals as he travels to Italy to learn firsthand about the field he is entering. He is shown taking direction, asking questions, and there are scenes of him actually sewing and being intimately involved in the making of some clothes.

