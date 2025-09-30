Entertainment by Kandiss Edwards Kai Cenat Breaks Streaming Record And Gives Update On Pledge To Build Nigerian School Cenat became the first creator to exceed 1 million active subscribers during Mafiathon 3.







Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat broke records with his latest Mafiathon stream. The success led the streamer to give an update on his pledge to build a $5 million school in Nigeria.

Cenat became the first creator to exceed 1 million active subscribers during his Mafiathon 3, subathon event. The milestone came 27 days into the continuous streaming program. Cenat used the landmark moment to double down on a philanthropic pledge. Fifteen percent of the revenue generated during Mafiathon 3 will be directed toward building a school near Lagos, Nigeria.

During the broadcast, Cenat paused the show to share updates about the Nigerian school. Cenat stated that there are logistical hurdles in the Makoko area that led to a relocation to nearby Yaba, Lagos. According to project consultants Fanny Moral and Chinedum Umeche, the school is expected to take at least two years to complete. The representatives are working closely with the project’s partners, Banwo & Ighodalo and Enko Education, to keep the momentum going forward.



Although the project is slow-moving, Cenat took a moment to reflect on accountability and gratitude. He spoke of his joy and gratefulness for the opportunity to run a successful event.

“If I didn’t have Jesus in my life, none of this would be possible … to do this a third time is crazy,” he said.

Critics and fans alike have pressed Cenat on the timeline, funding, and accountability behind the school project. He has responded by forming the Kai Cenat Foundation Inc., a nonprofit entity to oversee the school’s finances and prevent misuse.

Cenat’s rise on Twitch is leaps and bounds above prior subscription records. In Mafiathon 2, he had already shattered platform benchmarks with more than 700,000 subs. Mafiathon 3 surpassed the seven-figure mark. His channel now holds the highest subscriber count in Twitch history.

With the pledge now public and the subscriber numbers secured, all eyes are on how swiftly and transparently the educational mission will materialize.

