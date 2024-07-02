Kai Cenat Obtain Philanthropist’s Credit Card To Donate Items To Compton Community

Bronx-native and popular online streamer Kai Cenat has teamed up with another popular YouTuber, James Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, to purchase items to donate to residents in the Compton neighborhood.

According to Dexerto, during a June 25 livestream, Cenat announced that he had obtained a credit card from MrBeast and would use it to give back to the community, which he did on July 1 in Compton. MrBeast is a philanthropist who has amassed over 295 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Some of his listed accomplishments include building wells in Africa, giving millions to charity, donating over 100 cars, and many other things, as per his YouTube channel.

Kai said, “I’m copping everybody mad s**t.”

Social media posts revealed the gamer keeping his promise as he appeared in Compton giving away free footwear from the back of a truck allegedly purchased from Cool Kicks. A video clip shows a large crowd gathered at the truck as Kai is seen giving out the sneakers obtained by him.

Kai Cenat pulled up in Compton to give away free shoes after cashing out at Cool Kicks.

pic.twitter.com/oW1rQPOixr — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 1, 2024

Another clip revealed that Kai gave away electronics, including televisions and iPhones, to the people who gathered to receive them.

Kai Cenat pulled up to the hood in Compton with the credit card Mr Beast gave him to spend which Kai proceeded to match and gave away so much to the youth 🔥🔥🔥 Here is one of the Kids talking about their experience pic.twitter.com/iwb7OMtWOf — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 1, 2024

Kai allegedly matched the amount used to purchase the gifts as well.

Metro reported that he stated, on video, that he would match the amount with “his own money.”

“I asked for MrBeast’s credit card. And guess what I’m about to do?

‘I’m about to go back to the hood and copping everybody mad s**t. If it’s a hundred, I’ll match it. If it’s a million. I don’t got a million,’ he said.

Earlier this year, the 22-year-old announced he had inked a partnership deal with Nike, becoming the first streamer to partner with the sports giant.

“I would like to announce that we are officially a part of the Nike family. This has been a long time waiting.”