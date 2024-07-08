Kai Cenat Reveals Twitch Nearly Banned Him For Blasting Fireworks Inside Home

Kai Cenat’s antics almost got him banned from Twitch. The streamer revealed that the platform nearly removed his channel for showing fireworks going off inside his home.

Complex reposted a clip of the incident that occurred on July 3. Cenat had Mr. Beast, a popular YouTuber, come on his show in celebration of the holiday. The duo went live at his home with seemingly hundreds of fireworks behind them. However, the stream quickly went wrong in front of Cenat’s massive viewership. Currently, Cenat has over 12 million followers on Twitch.

Kai Cenat’s stream with Mr Beast ended after AMP Davis lit up fireworks inside. pic.twitter.com/pEHilscXgp — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) July 4, 2024

“You’re going to pay for everything I got, bro,” exclaimed the 22-year-old to AMP Davis, a gamer, who lit up one of the boxes while Mr. Beast was not in the room.

Cenat appeared to get angry as Davis lit some of the fireworks. He also yelled at him to “stop playing” about doing so. The two began to fight for the box of explosives, with Cenat hurling expletives at him.

“It’s not July 4th, b-tch a-s n-gga,” yelled Cenat.

After the fireworks went off, Cenat could be heard outside the room screaming, “Why would you do that?” to the culprit.

The stream abruptly ended as the fireworks went off inside, potentially causing harm to all in the home. The display of recklessness and danger violated Twitch’s rules, leading to Cenat’s potential banning.

Per the platform’s community guidelines, streamers cannot post dangerous activity or encourage others to do so.

“We also prohibit activity that may endanger your life, lead to your physical harm, or encourage others to engage in physically harmful behavior,” the regulations detail. “We do not make exceptions for self-destructive behavior performed as a stunt or gag made in jest or meant to entertain when the behavior could reasonably be expected to cause physical injury to anyone on our service.”

However, in a YouTube video posted the next day, Cenat explained that the fireworks were simply a ruse. In reality, the room was a fake. He detailed that he and Mr. Beast spent a month creating an outdoor replica of the stunt.

“They told us ASAP, we can get banned for blowing it up. We didn’t know this whole time,” the video creator shared. “That’s why the VOD went down. If anyone went to check the VOD, the VOD disappeared. I was on the verge of getting banned. I had to hurry up and tell my rep-–the people that represent me on Twitch-–I had to show them everything; I had to show them the whole set.”

Since its release on July 5, the video has garnered over 3.6 million views, adding to the spectacle for which Cenat is infamous.