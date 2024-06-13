Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart And Druski Break The Internet With Twitch Stream

Kevin Hart and Druski helped Kai Cenat make history on Twitch this week as their joint livestream was viewed by more than 700,000 people.

The 22-year-old online streamer set a new personal record on Twitch on Monday, June 10, making him the most popular US-based streamer on the platform, Streams Charts reports. Dubbed the “Sleepover,” the stream saw the content creator team up with the two stars for a cross-promotional effort that reenacted scenes from Hart’s Kingdom Hearts series and tryouts for Druski’s signature Coulda Been Records.

The trio kept the energy alive through the night by dancing, play fighting, and cracking jokes on each other in moments that quickly went viral.

Kai Cenat and Druski start fighting while Kevin Hart just dances 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pZ1j0k3lIN — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 11, 2024

Hart even flexed his celebrity status during the stream by taking a call from NBA superstar LeBron James.

Lebron James called Kevin Hart on Kai Cenat’s stream. Druski a fool lmaoo



“I didn’t know you said ni**a like that. I thought you just be hooping” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6zTq3eUXs1 — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) June 11, 2024

Hart is clearly a fan of Cenat and enjoys his time on the stream as he teased there was “more coming” when recapping the event on Instagram.

“The BIGGEST & BEST STREAM EVER….. @druski X @kaicenat X @kevinhart4real = comedy gold!!!!! No scripts and no plans…. Just vibing and feeding off of one another…. Nothing but love for these to jackassess 😂😂😂😂😂 More coming …. STAY TUNED,” Hart captioned the post.

The stream raked in 500,000 concurrent viewers and peaked at 721,111 viewers. Cenat was able to nearly double his previous personal record set last month with his first Hart-assisted livestream that received over 393,000 peak viewers.

The success of the show is due in big part to Hart whose fans enjoyed watching his chemistry with Cenat during their May 24th stream. Now thanks to Hart and Druski, Cenat was able to break the US streamer’s record for the most popular stream which previously belonged to Ninja’s “Ninja: Vegas 2018” event.

The New York native also received the 11th-highest peak viewership of all time on Twitch, surpassing ZeratoR’s Z EVENT 2021 stream, which had 720,000 peak viewers and the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am broadcast which brought in 712,000 peak viewers. Cenat gained an additional 200,000 new followers during the stream, earning him the 9th place ranking on Twitch, just slightly behind juansguarnizo.

Cenat’s latest record-breaking Twitch numbers come over one year after the streamer broke the record for attracting the most Twitch subscribers. After amassing over 300,000 subscribers through his 24-hour live streams, Cenat surpassed former Twitch record holder Ludwig Ahgren in February 2023.