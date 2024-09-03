Money by Stacy Jackson Michigan To Offer Payment Program For Pregnant Families In Kalamazoo The partnership between KCF and Rx Kids will offer the $500 monthly payment program to help Kalamazoo families during the baby's first year.







Expecting families in the city of Kalamazoo will soon be eligible for a program from the Kalamazoo Community Foundation (KCF) that will offer no-strings-attached payments during their infant’s first year.

An announcement made by KCF during an Aug. 27 press conference revealed the foundation’s partnership with Rx Kids, which launched the first payments for Michigan families in Flint this year. According to MLive, the program will offer pregnant families one $1,500 payment followed by a monthly payment of $500 throughout their child’s first year. The universal payments are expected to cover the child’s costs. However, there are no stipulations regarding how families may use the money.

Alyssa Stewart, KCF’s chief community impact officer, said the program reflects the Rx Kids organization’s values of “love, trust, and dignity.” “These families are working hard, two to three jobs, and are still struggling to make ends meet,” she said. “We know that if they’re given a little help, they’ll make great choices, and they’ll make the best choices that they can for their family.” Stewart shared that the monthly $500 payment was decided based on studies that showed the impact $500 could have on bills.

According to American Heritage Credit Union, parents spend an average of $13,000 within the first year of their child’s life—a report from Thrivent estimated first-year expenses to fall between $20,000 and $50,000. Expenses during the first 12 months with an infant can include furniture for a baby room; travel gear, like a car seat and stroller; daily care such as diapers, wipes, and hygiene products; feeding equipment like bottles, formula, pumps, milk storage, clothing, toys, child care and more.

“…Having a baby is expensive regardless of your income,” Stewart said.

The program is supported by a $20 million federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) fund. Private donors to the program include United Way of South Central Michigan, Bronson Health Foundation, and the Stryker Johnston Foundation. Families who apply must provide proof of pregnancy and Kalamazoo residency. The 10-15 minute applications will open on the Rx Kids website in January 2025.

RELATED CONTENT: Mom Returns Home After Receiving Heart Transplant Year After Delivering Son