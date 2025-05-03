News by Mary Spiller Kamala Harris’ ’60 Minutes’ Interview Nominated For Emmy The interview with Vice President Kamala Harris was nominated for the category of Outstanding Edited Interview.







CBS’ “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris is back in the spotlight this week. On May 1, the segment featuring Harris was nominated for an Emmy in the category of “Outstanding Edited Interview” despite the controversy surrounding it due to current President Trump’s lawsuit against CBS.

According to the list of nominations released for the 46th News & Documentary Emmy Awards, “60 Minutes” was mentioned in several categories, however, it was notably nominated for the Outstanding Edited Interview category for its special primetime presentation of an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, who is a Minnesota Governor, Deadline reports.

Other nominees in the category alongside CBS’ Harris interview are the news outlets’ interviews with Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and the late Pope Francis, NBC’s interview with Celine Dion, and ABC’s interview featuring Brittney Griner.

This is not the first time that Harris’ “60 Minutes” interview has been in the public eye, as it dredged up a storm of attention when it was first released.

The Emmy-nominated interview currently sits at the center of President Trump’s ongoing legal dispute with CBS.

In November 2024, Trump officially filed a lawsuit against CBS and claimed that the interview was purposefully edited to make his political opposition look good by using “deceitful” and “doctored” clips.

President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, his own social media platform, “The case we have against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount is a true WINNER. They cheated and defrauded the American People at levels never seen before in the Political Arena.”

“60 Minutes and its corporate parents, in order that this not have a negative impact on her, removed and deleted Kamala’s [Harris] entire answer, every word of it, and replaced it with a response that she gave later on to an entirely different question. 60 Minutes perpetrated a Giant FRAUD against the American People, the Federal Elections Commission, and the Federal Communications System.”

Following the lawsuit being filed, CBS submitted transcripts of the entire interview with Harris but Trump has still stood firm in his convictions.

In regards to the lawsuit, Paramount Global — CBS’ parent company — is allegedly in conversations to reach a settlement with the current Trump administration, a decision that many journalists are against.

In the wake of the lawsuit, the longtime executive producer of “60 Minutes,” Bill Owens, also resigned due to the backlash and restrictions he faced following Harris’ interview.

