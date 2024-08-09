It’s On! Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Finally Agree To Sept. 10 Presidential Debate

Presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have reached an agreement to debate for the first time on Sept. 10, ABC News reported.

The announcement came a few days after Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he wouldn’t be appearing on ABC due to pending litigation. However, during a press conference from his Mar-A-Lago estate, he changed course. “I think it’s very important to have debates,” Trump said. “I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.”

Harris appeared delighted by the news as she confirmed her participation while talking to reporters in the metro Detroit area.

“Well, I’m glad that he finally agreed to a debate on Sept. 10. I’m looking forward to it, and I hope he shows up,” she said.

According to the Associated Press, the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, said during a fundraiser in Paris that he “cannot wait” to see his wife debate Trump. Social media shared the same sentiments once the news was shared.

“This is going to be a must-see television,” @english_shamar said.

Another used an popular meme of comedian Spice Adams superimposed with the Vice President’s face. “She finna destroy him,” @eddluxe wrote.

In the past, Harris accused Trump of “running scared” of debating her. After the Trump campaign caught wind of Harris’ comments, Jason Miller, a senior advisor, said during an MSNBC interview, “Of course” the GOP candidate will debate the Democratic nominee. Still, they are just waiting on the party “to pick who their ultimate nominee is going to be. That needs to be formalized before we go and lock in all the debates.”

While Trump went on record to propose two other debates—one on Fox News on Sept. 4 and another on ABC on Sept. 25—Harris hasn’t confirmed her participation, though she did say during a Michigan campaign stop she would be “happy to have that conversation.”

ABC correspondents David Muir and Linsey Davis have been set to moderate the Sept. 10 contest, which promises to be a key turning point in a tight race.