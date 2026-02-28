Politics by Ann Brown Kamala Harris Pulls Up For Jasmine Crockett In Texas Senate Showdown, Officially Backs Her Bid Harris urges voters to back Crockett over state Rep. James Talarico.







Former Vice President Kamala Harris is stepping into one of the most closely watched Democratic primaries in the country, throwing her support behind Rep. Jasmine Crockett in Texas’ heated Senate race.

In a robocall released in the final stretch before the March 3 election, Harris urges voters to back Crockett over state Rep. James Talarico.

“This is Kamala Harris, and I’m calling to encourage you to please go vote for my friend Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary,” Harris says in the recorded message, Politico reports. “Texas has the chance to send a fighter like Jasmine Crockett to the United States Senate. Jasmine has the experience and record to hold Donald Trump and his billionaire cronies accountable. It’s time to turn Texas blue.”

Crockett currently holds a double-digit lead over Talarico, according to a new University of Texas Texas Politics Project poll. The survey found Crockett at 56% and Talarico at 44% among likely Democratic primary voters. Crockett showed strong support among Black voters, seniors and those without college degrees, while Talarico narrowly led among white voters, The Texas Tribune reports.

Crockett and Harris share a close political bond. Crockett served as a co-chair of Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign and spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where she recounted Harris’ mentorship when she first arrived in Congress. According to sources familiar with the race, Crockett sought Harris’ advice before launching her Senate bid in December, CNN reports.

Harris’ team coordinated with Crockett’s campaign on how she could be most impactful in the final days of early voting. A second robocall is expected to be deployed on Election Day.

For Harris, the endorsement serves as a test of her political capital. Since leaving office, she has selectively supported allies with personal ties, including New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno and Massachusetts congressional candidate Dan Koh.

RELATED CONTENT: Poll Shows Jasmine Crockett Could Beat Ken Paxton In Texas Senate Race