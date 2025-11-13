Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kamala Harris Says Democrats Took Black Women For Granted Last Election Kamala Harris got candid on her recent book stop







Kamala Harris got candid on her recent book stop, opening up on her thoughts of how the Democratic party treats Black women voters.

Harris spoke on the Nov. 9 episode of Storehouse & Friends during her press tour for 107 Days. During the chat with its host, Tamira Chapman, and panelists Melissa Butler and Kiaira Nixon, the former presidential candidate shared her views on how the Democratic party has “taken for granted” this target demographic.

“The Democratic Party has taken Black women for granted. There are very specific issues that impact Black women in America that should’ve been some of the highest priorities. I made them priorities when I was Vice president [such as] Black maternal mortality.”

Harris made clear she believes the left has slighted Black women in their approach to policy concerns, despite the majority of Black women voting in their favor. Last November, 92% of Black women voted Harris over Trump, the highest percentage out of any other voters by sex and race, NBC News reported.

Despite their overwhelming support, Harris thinks the Dems do not uplift them, leaving Black women subjected to the heightened systemic harm.

Harris has not minced words while on tour or within her book since leaving office earlier this year. The former vice President also emphasized her disappointment with how the Biden Administration handled the entire election season. Previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE, she even deemed Biden’s initial bid for re-election a moment of “recklessness.”

However, she remains strong in her identity and political stances, especially as she reflected on her short presidential campaign. While not counting out nor confirming her re-entry into the political arena, Harris also detailed her discontent with Trump, calling him “this guy in office.” She explained how his crusade against DEI has further marginalized Black women, especially in scientific breakthroughs.

She continued, “And then you look at what’s happening now with this guy in office, and they’re cutting funding for scientific research if it has the word woman or Black in it. So, to your point, I am never going to shy away from who I am. I’m never going to feel burdened that, because of who I am in terms of my race and my gender, that I should pretend not to be.”

As Harris continues to promote her memoir, the private citizen remains vocal about issues prevalent to the group who many deem the “backbone” of the Democratic Party.

