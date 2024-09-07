by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kamala Harris Targets Black Voters With Ad Accusing ‘MAGA Loyalists’ Of Being Behind ‘Project 2025’ Kamala Harris new ad calls out Donald Trump's "MAGA loyalists" as designers of the "dangerous plan" Project 2025.







Kamala Harris isn’t allowing Donald Trump to distance himself from Project 2025 with her latest ad, which cites his “MAGA loyalists” as designers of the “dangerous plan.”

The Harris campaign released a new advertisement on Sept. 5 that takes direct aim at Trump and the controversial Project 2025. With a focus on Black voters in key battleground states, the 30-second spot warns about “Trump’s Project 2025 agenda,” which it claims “will give him unchecked political power with no guardrails.”

“It would take Black America backward,” the ad continues. “Project 2025 would strip away our voting rights protections, and it eliminates the Department of Education.”

Created by the conservative Heritage Foundation along with at least two dozen Trump allies, Project 2025 serves as a blueprint for far-right policy proposals designed for the next Republican president. Conservatives behind the proposal have attempted to drum down some of its policy changes amid growing criticism from Democrats.

However, Harris’s campaign highlights some of the controversial changes Project 2025 hopes to make should Trump take office.

“It would also require states to monitor women’s pregnancies,” the ad states. “It bans abortion and would rip away health coverage for millions.”

The ad ends by assuring voters of Harris’ stance on Project 2025 and her plans to fight for all Americans.

“Kamala Harris will stand up to Trump and his MAGA loyalist’ dangerous plans to control our lives,” it declares.

A press release shared the Harris campaign’s plans to air the ad during major upcoming sporting events, including Saturday’s college football game between Michigan and Texas, as well as Sunday’s NFL season opener featuring the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers. The ad will also appear on prominent daytime TV shows with strong viewership among Black Americans, like “Sherri” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Donald Trump’s Project 2025 makes one thing clear to Black America: He doesn’t give a damn about us,” Harris-Walz Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks said in a statement.

“This campaign is going to make Trump defend his indefensible Project 2025 and ensure the key coalitions this campaign needs to win in November know exactly how his extreme agenda will take their communities backward.”

Trump has attempted to separate himself from Project 2025 and most recently claimed he has “no idea what it’s about” when speaking with podcaster and MIT researcher Lex Fridman last week. Harris’s campaign stated that Project 2025 will be a key focus in her highly anticipated debate against Trump on Sept. 10.

