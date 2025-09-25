Politics by Sharelle B. McNair Kamala Harris Endorses NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani While Highlighting Other Democratic ‘Stars’ Harris, who is currently on tour for her upcoming memoir “107 Days,” hopes Democrats issue support for other rising stars of the party and not just Mamdani.







While some top Democrats remain silent on their endorsement for New York City’s hotly contested mayoral race, former Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken up — endorsing the Democratic candidate, Zohran Mamdani, NPR reports.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Harris opened up about her thoughts on the race and announced who she thinks NYC should support. “Look, as far as I’m concerned, he’s the Democratic nominee and he should be supported,” she said.

“I support the Democrat in the race, sure.”

Mamdani rose to prominence after handing a major upset to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary; however, his critical views of Israel’s war in Gaza have created a stir, prompting a pause in receiving endorsements from other leaders of his party on a national scale. But not all have strayed away from supporting the members of the Democratic Socialist Party. New York’s Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an endorsement, saying he is “a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable — a goal I enthusiastically support.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) also sent in endorsements.

However, Harris, who is currently on tour for her upcoming memoir “107 Days,” hopes Democrats issue support for other rising stars of the party, not just Mamdani, since New York City has no problem garnering attention from the media. “He’s not the only star,” Harris said. “He’s in New York, and I know New Yorkers think they’re the center of the world. … There are people like Barbara Drummond in Mobile, Alabama.

Drummond, a Black woman, was the frontrunner in the race for mayor of Mobile, Alabama’s capital city. However, following the Sept. 22 runoff election, she lost to Republican candidate Spiro Cheriogotis, making him the city’s first mayor in 12 years. She served as an Alabama State Representative for over 10 years in addition to holding the title of Mobile County Commissioner and Executive Director of Administrative Services and Community Affairs for the City of Mobile, according to Fox 10.

Her campaign focused on building healthy neighborhoods that would help address the growing violence in the city. As Harris labeled her a rising star of the party, Drummond also caught the attention of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, sending in his endorsement.

Even without additional endorsement, Mamdani, who would be the city’s first Muslim mayor if elected, holds a strong lead in the polls against current Mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

RELATED CONTENT: Elevating Your Excellence: Media Maverick Emil Wilbekin Forged A Movement From Vibe To Native Son