Kamala Harris Ex-Comms Director Argues Why President Biden Should Step Down

Kamala Harris’ former communications director, Jamal Simmons, thinks Joe Biden should step down to appoint Harris as the 47th President.

According to Politico, Simmons made his case on CNN’s “State Of The Union” show on Nov. 10. Noting Biden’s labeling as a “transitional figure,” Simmons argued how he could further establish this by relinquishing power to Harris in his final months as president.

“Joe Biden has been a phenomenal president. He’s lived up to so many of the promises that he’s made. There is one promise left that he can fulfill: Being a transitional figure,” Simmons said on the news commentary program.

If Biden paid heed to Simmons’ suggestion, Harris would become the first woman President of America. Moreover, it would allow the Vice President not to have to see Trump assume the role after defeating her. Trump won the election on Nov. 6 after the former President secured multiple battleground states, later winning all of them.

Simmons added, “He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris the president of the United States. He could absolve her from having to oversee the January 6 transition of her own defeat.”

While Simmons stated his argument, Harris has not publicly or reportedly suggested that she wanted this to occur. Despite this, the political commentator still believes that the bold move would “change the perspective” of Democrats. He also asserted that people want drama and transparency from the party.

“It would dominate the news at a point where Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and doing things in the public we want to see. This is the moment for us to change the perspective of how Democrats operate,” he shared.



The “Trailblazer” podcaster doubled down on his sentiments on social media. He urged that it would forge an easier path for the next woman who tries to become president.

Joe Biden has been amazing but he should fulfill one last promise – to be transitional. Biden should resign and make Kamala Harris the first woman president. It’d turn tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over Jan 6 make it easier for next woman to run. #trailblazepodcast — Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) November 10, 2024



” It’d turn tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over Jan 6, make it easier for next woman to run,” he wrote.

