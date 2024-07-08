News by Stacy Jackson Kamala Harris For President? Black Voters At Essence Festival Weren’t Opposed Black voters expressed during the 2024 Essence Festival that although they support, Biden, they're would favor electing Harris for president.









Democrat leaders and Black voters gathered in New Orleans for the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture and navigated a delicate balance between supporting Joe Biden and advocating for Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential presidential candidate.

Many attendees believe Harris for president would be a natural progression if Biden stepped aside. Amaiya Bridgewater, who will be voting for the first time this year, told the Washington Post that it would be cool if Biden stepped aside if it meant getting a Black woman president. Essence Festival attendee Malina Crear said she supports Harris. “She is very qualified for the job, and I look forward to voting for her in the 2024 election,” she said. Alexandria Henderson said having a Black woman in the office would be great, but she fears the “retaliation” that could become present afterward. April Sheris said she would be more excited if Harris were at the top of the ticket.

Vice President Harris addressed the crowd without directly mentioning Biden, emphasizing the election’s significance. “This is probably the most significant election of our lifetime,” Harris said on stage. “In 122 days, we each have the power to decide what kind of country we want to live in.”

Democrats and Black voters alike grappled with party loyalty and representation complexities. Fox59 reported that many Democrats view Vice President Harris as more suitable than white governors such as California’s Gavin Newsom or Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer. Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic consultant, warned that bypassing Harris for president if Biden steps down would be “malpractice” and potentially divisive for the party. Rep. Joyce Beatty rallied support for the current administration, declaring, “We got a Black vice president of the United States of America, a sister who came here to be with us today…So, let’s not get it twisted. I know who I’m voting for. I’m with the Biden-Harris team because we’re still going to have a sister in the White House fighting for us and making a difference.”

A recent CNN poll, highlighted by BLACK ENTERPRISE, reveals a surprising shift in voter preferences. The survey, conducted on July 2, suggests growing support regarding Harris for president. In a hypothetical matchup against Trump, Harris demonstrates stronger appeal than Biden. While the incumbent president lags behind Trump by a significant 6-point margin (49% to 43%), Harris narrows the gap to a mere 2 points (47% to 45%), falling within the poll’s 3% margin of error. Notably, Harris outperforms Biden among crucial swing demographics. She edges out Trump among independents by a slim 43% to 40% margin and commands a substantial 12-point lead (51% to 39%) among moderates from both parties.