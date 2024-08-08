Kamala Harris Checks Pro-Palestine Heckler Trying To Interrupt Her Rally, ‘I’m Speaking’

Vice President Kamala Harris had to let a rally protestor know that interrupting her while speaking will not be tolerated, USA Today reported.

During a fiery campaign rally in Detroit on Aug. 7, the presumptive Democratic nominee stood in front of supporters for a speech when suddenly pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to overtake the event. Harris immediately fired back and reminded the protestors why they were there.

“You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking,” Harris said before an intense staredown.

While giving the crowd the now dubbed “Black woman stare,” the crowd erupted with chants of, “Not going back!”

The group continued to heckle Harris, shouting, “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide! We won’t vote for genocide.” However, the Vice President came prepared with responses to keep things going. “I’m here because I believe in democracy. I believe everyone’s voice matters. But I’m speaking now. I am speaking now.”

More than 15,000 people attended the rally at an airport in Dearborn, Michigan, home to a large Muslim population that openly criticized President Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas since the violent attacks on Oct. 7. With Air Force Two in the background, the rally was the most well-attended one yet, just two days after announcing her VP running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Her protestor clapback received praise on social media, labeling her response as true leadership, especially from a woman. “Oh my god I started crying, ugly crying, I have waited all my life to see a powerful woman taken seriously, standing tall ready to lead this powerful country,” @lulucaliente said.

“It was an emotional moment after so many years of wishing and waiting, I hear that glass shattering. It’s a beautiful sound.”

Others compared her facial expressions to the same ones a mother would give her child before being punished. “That look right there was the look my mother used to give me right before she started counting: 1…..2…..by 3, my ass was gone,” another user wrote.

Her clapbacks and decisive leadership are helping her campaign thrive. According to Newsweek, Harris is up 8% in the polls over Trump. A survey conducted by Marquette Law School between July 24 and Aug. 1 revealed that when third-party candidates are included, Harris takes a 50% lead for likely voters over 42% for the former President.

