Kamala Harris Looks To Her Alma Mater, Howard University, For Election Night HQ

Kamala Harris could make her alma mater, Howard University, her headquarters on election night.

NBC News confirmed that the Democratic nominee is shortening her list of places to spend the evening. The Washington, D.C.-based HBCU remains a top contender for Harris. If chosen, the Vice President would most likely speak from Howard University as voting night closes.

However, the current political climate would require even more venues and speeches if the results are contested. Given the aftermath of the 2020 election, in which Donald Trump denied its legitimacy, the Democratic Party is anticipating a potential repeat of this issue.

The counting process could extend for days, with the Harris campaign prepping for any possible scenarios. In a recent interview with the news outlet on Oct. 22, Harris remained vague about plans. However, she assured the public they would be ready for whatever came on Election Day and beyond.

“We will deal with election night and the days after as they come, and we have the resources and the expertise and the focus on that,” explained Harris.

Moreover, Harris affirmed her concerns about Trump declaring the election for himself before confirming the accurate results. She also referenced the Jan. 6 attacks, which sparked after Trump denied the legitimacy of Biden’s win in 2020.

“This is a person, Donald Trump, who tried to undo the free and fair election, who still denies the will of the people, who incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol, and 140 law enforcement officers were attacked, some who were killed. This is a serious matter,” she told reporter Hallie Jackson.

Harris added, “The American people are, at this point, two weeks out, being presented with a very, very serious decision about what will be the future of our country.”

Harris and Trump remain neck-and-neck across the nation and multiple battleground states. As the election inches closer, Harris hopes to assure supporters that they will cast their votes regardless.

